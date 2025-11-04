Prison term for man who robbed service station

Brandon Cassar has been jailed 14 months after he admitted to theft, property damage and breaching a probation order.

The charges stemmed from an incident at Jame Ltd Petrol Station in Ghaxaq on 2 May 2025.

Cassar was accused of stealing money from a vacuum machine and a tyre air pressure machine from the service station, causing damage to property valued at €250, and failing to comply with probation conditions imposed by the court in November 2023.

Cassar initially pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment however he later Cassar voluntarily admitted to the charges.

He was thus found guilty by his own admission and the court sentenced Cassar to 14 months’ imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine of €500. Additionally, deposits and personal guarantees provided for his prior bail, €1,500 in deposit and €1,000 in personal guarantee were confiscated in favour of the Government of Malta.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the case.