Swiss PEP who admitted harassing hotel cleaner gets fresh hearing

A Swiss national who admitted to sexually harassing a hotel cleaner and received a two-year suspended sentence will have his case heard afresh, after the Appeals Court ruled that he had not been given the legally required opportunity to rethink his guilty plea.

The 59-year-old, whose identity remains protected by court order because he is considered a politically exposed person, had admitted to the offence during his arraignment in August and was handed a suspended sentence by the Court of Magistrates. But he later argued that the court failed to warn him of the consequences of his plea or allow him time to reconsider, as is required by law.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred at the Corinthia St George’s Bay hotel, where the accused followed a cleaner into a corridor after she delivered coffee and later water to his room. When the woman returned, she found him naked. He then grabbed her and kissed her neck and face as she attempted to leave, eventually managing to escape and alert hotel management.

In its decision, the Court of Criminal Appeal found that the lower court failed to record that time was given to the accused to reflect on his guilty plea, a procedural safeguard mandated by the Criminal Code when an accused pleads guilty. The omission, the court said, rendered the judgment unsafe.

As a result, the proceedings will be sent back to the Court of Magistrates, and the accused will be placed back in the position he was in prior to sentencing. The court clarified that he is not being treated as a person under arrest, but as someone arraigned by summons.

The appeal was heard by Judge Justice Neville Camilleri. Police Inspector Kelsey Bugeja prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Giglio appeared for the accused.