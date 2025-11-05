Armed standoff gunman avoids jail as court says prison would derail drug rehabilitation

A man who triggered a dramatic armed standoff in Mosta, threatened to blow up a residential block with a gas cylinder and shot a police sergeant during a siege has avoided jail.

Court ruled that imprisonment would derail his progress in drug rehabilitation.

Francis Cuschieri, 55, was convicted last month over the 2016 incident inside a home on Triq il-Ħaġar, where he barricaded himself inside a bedroom armed with a pistol and shotgun, set fire to material inside the room and warned officers he would “explode the place.”

The homeowner fled the property and alerted police after Cuschieri became violent.

When officers arrived, Cuschieri appeared at a window holding a firearm and demanded time to “take drugs” before complying. Residents in neighbouring units were evacuated as a precaution.

The situation escalated when police forced entry. Cuschieri set objects alight as officers broke down the door. During the ensuing struggle, a shot was fired, and an officer suffered a bullet wound to his leg. Cuschieri was also injured in the head, and arrested after being subdued.

The court heard that both the pistol and shotgun were loaded. It also emerged that Cuschieri had previously been violent towards the homeowner.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the court ruled that a custodial sentence would be counter-productive. The court found that Cuschieri had made significant efforts to overcome drug addiction and that jail would undermine ongoing rehabilitation and treatment.

Instead, the court imposed a non-custodial sentence and issued a protection order in favour of the homeowner, ordered the confiscation of firearms and revoked his bail in earlier proceedings. He was also banned from holding a firearms licence.

Cuschieri had been found guilty of arson, attempted grievous bodily harm on police officers, causing slight injury to a police sergeant, possessing firearms in dangerous circumstances, and breaching bail conditions.

Inspector Lydon Zammit prosecuted. Magistrate Gabriella Vella prosecuted.