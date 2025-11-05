Man denied bail after breaching protection order to assault and rob his ex-partner

A 22-year-old man was remanded in custody on Tuesday after he was charged with assaulting his former partner and breaching a protection order that had been issued in her favour just five weeks earlier.

The Syrian man, who lives in Marsaskala, appeared before the court accused of lightly injuring his former partner, insulting and threatening her, stealing €60 from her, and disobeying a court-imposed protection order. He was also charged with committing the offences during the operative period of a suspended sentence imposed on 27 September.

According to the prosecution, officers were alerted to a domestic violence incident in Ħal Kirkop at around 10:00pm on Monday. The court heard that an argument had allegedly broken out between the accused and the woman. Police located the man shortly after midnight and arrested him.

He chose to exercise his right to remain silent during questioning.

The accused, who had been arraigned over domestic violence allegations in September, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court was told that the pair have recently had a child together.

The defence requested bail, arguing that the charges remained accusations, that the man had a fixed address, and that the woman no longer lived with him. He also noted that a protection order was already in place.

The prosecution objected, pointing out that the accused had allegedly breached that same protection order and was already serving a suspended sentence for domestic violence against the same victim. Moreover, the prosecution added that the man had even been deported previously but later returned, and that police struggled to locate him at the registered address when a warrant was issued, eventually placing him on a wanted list.

“This shows he did not understand the opportunity the court gave him,” the prosecution argued, warning of a real risk of witness tampering and further harm.

In light of the man's conduct and the prosecution’s concerns, the court rejected the bail request and ordered that he be held in custody.

Legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri appeared for the accused. Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided.