Man who handled stolen motorbike avoids jail after rehab success

A man who had been jailed for four and a half years over a stolen motorbike has avoided prison after the Court of Criminal Appeal ruled he successfully completed a drug rehabilitation programme.

Charles Gouder, 52, had originally been sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for handling a stolen Yamaha motorcycle and bicycle dating back to November 2007, driving the motorbike without a licence or insurance, and reoffending while under a suspended sentence imposed in 2006.

His earlier suspended term of 18 months had been activated, bringing the total to four years and six months’ imprisonment.

Gouder appealed, arguing that he genuinely believed he had lawfully bought the motorbike from a friend and had no reason to suspect it was stolen. But the court rejected that argument, noting that the bike had a suspicious history, the seller was a minor, and Gouder had been seen riding it shortly after it was reported stolen.

During the appeal, Gouder asked to be treated under the Drug Dependence: treatment not Imprisonment. The court granted the request and referred him to the Rehabilitation Board. In October 2025, the Board informed the court that Gouder had successfully completed treatment and rehabilitation.

The court ruled that the reform demonstrated by Gouder justified departing from an effective prison term, stressing the lapse of time since the offences and the “genuine recovery” documented by Caritas and the Board.

The court confirmed Gouder's conviction but replaced the jail term with a two-year sentence suspended for four years, warning that any fresh offence will activate the prison term.

The stolen motorcycle and bicycle were recovered at the time of his arrest.

The court also noted Gouder’s multiple previous convictions but said rehabilitation goals took precedence given the progress made.

Judge Neville Camilleri presided over the case.