Maltese landowner takes Malta to Strasbourg over ‘no-compensation’ expropriation, lapsed remedy

A Maltese man has asked the European Court of Human Rights to find that expropriation without compensation, combined with a lapsed statutory window, seriously violated his property rights.

A Valletta resident has filed an application today in Strasbourg claiming Malta breached his right to property when the State expropriated his family’s land in 1988 for a public road and never paid compensation, and then barred any route to redress with a five-year deadline that expired in 2022.

The applicant, Richard Buhagiar, says he inherited four-sixths of a 1,219sq.m plot, in the limits of St Paul’s Bay. The expropriation was announced in November 1988. In January 2023, his two sisters assigned to him any remaining claims they held against the state, making him the sole claimant.

According to an architect’s valuation filed in domestic proceedings, the land’s 2022 open-market value was €840,752, with a rental value of €25,223 per year. No compensation has ever been paid.

Buhagiar’s application invokes arguing that Malta both failed to ensure timely payment for the 1988 taking and extinguished his right to seek compensation through, which limited claims before the Land Arbitration Board to five years from the Act’s entry into force on 25 April 2017, a window that closed on 25 April 2022.

He says he approached lawyers in May 2022, only to discover the statutory window had just shut. He then turned to the First Hall of the Civil Court on 18 May 2022, asking the court to declare both the no-compensation taking and the five-year bar unconstitutional and in breach of the Convention.

On 21 October 2024, the First Hall declined jurisdiction, holding that an “adequate ordinary remedy” had been available before the Land Arbitration Board, which the applicant failed to use in time. On 20 October 2025, the Constitutional Court confirmed that ruling, leaving Buhagiar without a domestic remedy and prompting today’s Strasbourg filing.

The application argues that reliance on a time-bar to defeat compensation for a historic taking upsets the “fair balance” required by the Convention and effectively eradicates compensation claims for anyone who, for whatever reason, did not file by April 2022. It distinguishes where the ECHR found the company should have availed itself of, while the five-year window was still open, noting that Buhagiar’s constitutional case was filed and decided after the window had already closed.

The filing also points to the court’s earlier criticism of Malta’s pre-2017 compensation regime and annexes decades of correspondence, starting in 1981, which the applicant says shows persistent efforts to obtain an amicable settlement long before and after the 1988 expropriation.

During the Maltese constitutional proceedings, an architect appointed by the court valued the land and confirmed the rental value.

If communicated by the ECHR, the case could test whether the five-year cut-off, when applied to legacy expropriations with unpaid compensation, is compatible with the Convention, and whether Malta must provide a viable route to compensation notwithstanding missed statutory deadlines.

The applicant’s representatives warn that the domestic stance “effectively means that all those whose property was expropriated and who did not file by April 2022 can no longer claim compensation,” calling the consequences “grave and unfair”.

Defence lawyers José Herrera and David Camilleri filed the application.

The European Court of Human Rights has not yet decided whether to communicate or admit the application. Malta will have an opportunity to respond if the case advances.