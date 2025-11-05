Appeal converts two-year jail term to suspended sentence in Msida €1,000 theft

An appeals court upheld a man’s theft conviction but converted his two-year jail term into a suspended sentence after Drug Court proceedings confirmed his rehabilitation.

Patrick Mangion has won a partial appeal over a 2021 theft, with the Court of Criminal Appeal confirming his guilt but replacing the two-year effective prison term with a two-year sentence suspended for four years.

The court had, in 2024, assumed the functions of a Drug Court and referred Mangion to the Rehabilitation Board, which on 26 August 2025 reported he had successfully completed a treatment programme.

On that basis, the court departed from a mandatory custodial minimum and suspended the term. The remainder of the first-instance judgment was confirmed.

Mangion had been convicted by the Magistrates’ Court on 24 June 2022 of aggravated theft on 17 May 2021, after the victim found €1,000 missing from his wallet in his Msida garage moments after sharing a beer with the accused.

The court noted Mangion left a mobile phone at the scene; a DNA profile lifted from the handset matched Mangion, placing him on site.

A photo line-up not conducted before a magistrate was criticised for its composition, yet the appellate court found no undue influence and held that the victim had identified Mangion without hesitation, with further evidence, including bank records showing the victim had withdrawn €3,000 weeks earlier, corroborating the victim’s account.

The first court had acquitted Mangion of four separate bail-breach charges and declined to order forfeiture of his bail guarantee, but it declared him recidivist, jailed him for two years, ordered €1,000 compensation to the victim and €1,170 in expert costs.

Those financial orders remain in force following the appeal.

Issuing the fresh sentence, the court warned Mangion that any offence during the operative period will trigger the custodial term.