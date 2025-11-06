Man remanded after allegedly tying ex-partner, child and cleaner to bed

A man accused of tying up his former partner, her nine-year-old daughter, and their cleaner following a violent argument at a St Julian’s apartment has been denied bail.

Chenghui Chen, a 45-year-old Chinese national, who lives in St Julian’s and is unemployed, pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring his former partner, slightly injuring their cleaner, and unlawfully detaining them together with the minor child.

He was also charged with causing them to fear violence and damaging his ex-partner’s property.

The prosecution told the court that police were alerted to the incident on 27 October 2025 at around 5.30pm. Officers arrived at the residence to find the woman bleeding from a severe head wound, together with the cleaner and child.

The cleaner recounted that the couple had argued that morning, during which Chen allegedly kicked the woman in the head. When she continued to bleed, he reportedly tied her to the bed, later restraining the cleaner as well.

When the nine-year-old girl returned home from school, the man allegedly bound her legs to the bed before leaving the residence. The child managed to free herself, her mother, and the maid, and they called for help.

Police later found Chen unconscious near the residence. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital after threatening to end his life. He was arrested upon his discharge earlier this week.

During questioning, Chen claimed he had been drinking and could not remember what happened. He told police he rarely drank alcohol and had been upset following a breakup, alleging his partner had “cheated” him because she did not help him find employment.

The defence suggested the accused could stay with a friend in Sliema. However, the prosecution objected, citing the risk of witness tampering and Chen’s lack of ties to Malta.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo denied bail, noting the seriousness of the accusations and the danger of reoffending.

The court also refused a request to ban the publication of names, observing that the accused and the child did not share a surname and that no legal basis for the ban existed.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Kristina Bartolo and Inspector Omar Zammit

The accused was represented by legal aid lawyer François Dalli.