Rabat bar operator spared jail after cocaine and cannabis found hidden behind counter

A Rabat man who admitted to possessing cocaine and cannabis in packaging associated with street sales has been spared jail after the court heard he had since completed a drug rehabilitation programme and rebuilt his life.

Jonathan Fenech, 41, was found guilty of drug possession in circumstances denoting trafficking, as well as operating a commercial establishment without a licence. The case concerned a police search in the early hours of 2 January 2018, triggered by an anonymous report of drug activity. Officers found Fenech working behind the counter, while others were also present inside.

During the search, which involved a police dog unit, officers found white powder hidden among dishes in a fridge behind the counter, traces of cocaine on Fenech’s ID card, and a small digital scale tucked away under a fire extinguisher. In a locked toilet, they found cut plastic sachets of the type used to package single doses. Fenech also had €1,135 in cash on him at the time.

Forensic testing later confirmed the substances: around 14 grams of cocaine of moderate purity and roughly 24 grams of cannabis, some of it already divided into small packets of similar weight. The court said this packaging raised “serious doubts” that the drugs were meant for personal use.

Fenech told police the substances were his, and said he was a heavy cocaine user at the time. He said he smoked cannabis to soften the comedown from cocaine. He told officers the money was to pay for a permit “in the coming days”, a claim the court described as unlikely, given the timing and circumstances.

The court noted that while the division of the drugs, the presence of the scale and the packaging materials pointed strongly toward supply, Fenech’s situation had changed by the time judgment was delivered. The magistrate emphasised that he had no previous convictions and had since completed a structured rehabilitation programme, which the court said showed “genuine effort and perseverance.”

Fenech was sentenced to three years’ probation, ordered to pay €506.22 in expert expenses, and the €1,135 seized from him was confiscated. The drugs and related items will be destroyed once the sentence becomes final, while his mobile phones are to be returned.

He was warned that any offence during the probation period could lead to jail time.