Cruise liner Epicurean ordered to pay €225,000 to Maltese marine firm

A court has ordered the cruise liner Epicurean to pay Melita Power Diesel Ltd a total of €225,122.94, together with accrued interest and all procedural costs, including those arising from the arrest of the vessel.

The Civil Court, First Hall, presided over by Judge Francesco Depasquale, found that the Epicurean, owned by Wanja Soren Oberhof and represented in Malta by Vistra Marine & Aviation Ltd, had failed to settle the balance due for materials and services supplied by the Maltese company. The initial claim of €114,932.49 was later adjusted to reflect additional expenses incurred during proceedings.

Melita Power Diesel Ltd, which operates within the maritime services sector, had initiated proceedings under Article 742B of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, seeking to recover the outstanding debt directly from the vessel. The company maintained that the amount claimed was certain, liquid, and due, and requested that the case be determined without a full hearing.

The first notification to the ship’s owner in Germany was unsuccessful, leading the court to appoint lawyer Ilona Schembri and legal procurator Silvana Vella as curators to represent the Epicurean in absentia. The curators informed the court that despite efforts, no communication had been established with the owner.

The court noted that no opposition had been raised to the correction of the claimed amount and that the documentary evidence provided sufficiently established the existence of the debt. It accordingly upheld the company’s request in full.