Mifsud Bonnici acted ‘deplorably’ when blocking PBS cameras during PM speech

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia has condemned Nationalist MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici for blocking a PBS camera during Prime Minister Robert Abela’s budget speech.

Delivering a ruling on Monday morning, Farrugia said she insulted the country’s highest institution, and acted deplorably.

He did point out the Nationalist MP had apologised for her actions on social media.

Last week, Mifsud Bonnici who was serving as Opposition Whip, stood in front of PBS cameras as Abela concluded his speech. She did so because the PM had exceeded the allowed speaking time.

Farrugia noted the House had unanimously agreed to allowed PBS cameras to film the speech, with an onscreen interpreter translating it into sign-language for the hearing impaired.

Her blocking of the camera, the Speaker said, prevented the hearing-impaired from following that part of the speech, as there was no feed.

After censuring the PN MP and declaring the matter closed, the Speaker said that when MPs disagree with an issue concerning parliamentary procedure, there are standing orders they may refer to in seeking a remedy.