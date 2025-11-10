Court rejects constitutional claim over child custody and education dispute

The First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction has rejected an application filed by a father who claimed that decisions allowing his daughter to relocate to China with her mother, and requiring him to pay for private schooling during proceedings in Malta, breached their rights to family life and education.

The proceedings arose from a protracted custody dispute between two foreign nationals who had lived in multiple jurisdictions over the course of their relationship.

The child was born in the United States, lived for several years in China, and later travelled to Malta with her father in 2018. The trip was initially intended to be temporary, to complete visa arrangements for schooling in China.

The mother returned to Malta after the child did not return to China as agreed. Multiple proceedings followed.

In 2019, the Family Court rejected the mother’s claim that the child had been abducted. However, in 2020, in separate custody and relocation proceedings, the same court authorised the mother to return to China with the child, granting her care and custody. The Court of Appeal upheld that decision in 2021, noting the child’s long-term residence, family support network, and schooling environment in China.

During the same period, the parents also contested the child’s schooling in Malta. The Family Court ordered that the child be enrolled in a private or church school pending proceedings, citing her lack of Maltese language skills. The father was ordered to cover the associated fees.

In the constitutional proceedings, the father alleged that the relocation order had rendered it practically impossible for him to maintain his family relationship with his daughter, in breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

He also argued that the schooling decree violated her right to education and resulted in discriminatory treatment based on language.

The State Advocate and the mother argued that constitutional proceedings could not serve as a further appeal, and that the ordinary courts’ decisions had given primary weight to the child’s best interests. They submitted that the father could not advance discrimination or education claims on the child’s behalf without being formally appointed curator to represent her rights in constitutional litigation.

The Constitutional Court upheld a preliminary plea on this point, holding that because custody had already been entrusted to the mother, the father was required by law to request appointment as curator for the child in order to pursue rights-based claims on her behalf. As this did not occur, the court abstained from examining those complaints on their merits, but nonetheless observed that the education-related decisions had followed standard procedures and did not amount to discrimination.

On the central Article 8 claim, the court found no breach. It held that the ordinary courts had acted within their discretion and had prioritised the best interests of the child, particularly her established social and familial environment in China. The court noted that the father’s own decisions, including retaining the child in Malta and sending her temporarily to relatives abroad, contributed to the circumstances leading to the final relocation order.

The court emphasised that while separation between a parent and child is always serious, the Family Court and Court of Appeal had provided for supervised contact in Malta and remote access once the child returned to China.

The absence of a bilateral enforcement mechanism between Malta and China was not, in itself, a breach of fundamental rights.

The application was dismissed.

Costs were awarded against the applicant.