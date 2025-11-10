Man accused of threatening to kill neighbours and their children remanded in custody

A 58-year-old man has been remanded in custody after allegedly threatening to stab his neighbours and their two children during two separate incidents last week.

Raymond Joseph Xuereb appeared before Magistrate Noel Bartolo on Monday, pleading not guilty to charges of harassment, uttering threats, and breaching the peace.

The court heard that at around 8:45pm on 9 November, police received a report from Xuereb’s neighbours, who claimed that he had threatened to stab them and their family.

The woman told police that the accused had behaved in a similar manner the previous Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Xuereb in a state of agitation and heavy intoxication.

In their presence, he allegedly attempted to grab a kitchen knife and go after his neighbours. He was restrained, informed of his rights, and taken to hospital, where he was kept overnight due to acute intoxication.

The victims told police they feared for their lives and could not understand why the accused had turned violent, as no prior argument had taken place.

The family, who have two young children, later contacted Inspector Italo Mizzi again, saying they were too afraid to sleep in their home.

Defence counsel Julia Micallef Stafrace, appearing as legal aid, acknowledged that her client appeared to be struggling with alcohol-related issues and requested that he be placed in the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment and supervision.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the need to gather statements from the victims.

The court upheld the objection, denying bail and ordering that Xuereb be held at the Forensic Unit for observation and any necessary assistance.