Man handed five year prison term for causing permanent injuries in Lidl car park altercation

The Court of Magistrates on Monday sentenced Emanuel Cassar to five years’ imprisonment for causing permanent injuries to Francis Degiorgio following a confrontation in a Lidl car park in Santa Venera.

The incident occurred on 20 September 2021 between 10am and 12pm, after a minor collision between the vehicles of Cassar, 67, and Degiorgio.

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

According to the court, Cassar re-entered his vehicle during the dispute but then exited specifically to confront Degiorgio, pushing him and subsequently grabbing him by the neck. The court found this action directly caused Degiorgio’s severe injuries.

Medical evidence presented in court confirmed that Degiorgio sustained Central Cord Syndrome resulting in permanent functional disability.

Prior to the incident, Degiorgio had advanced cervical arthritis, which increased his vulnerability. Following the attack, he is confined to a wheelchair, unable to walk or feed himself, and requires assistance for all daily activities.

The court established a clear causal link between Cassar’s actions and the victim’s permanent debility, classifying the injury as aggravated grievous bodily harm.

In delivering the verdict, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo emphasised that while Cassar had a clean criminal record, his advanced age did not absolve him of responsibility. The court cited the principle that intent to injure is sufficient to attribute liability for resulting harm.

In addition to imprisonment, Cassar has been ordered to pay €8,000 in compensation to Degiorgio for moral, psychological, and physical damage within six months. A three-year restraining order has been issued to protect Degiorgio and his family, and Cassar must also cover court expert fees amounting to €1,697.73.

The prosecution in this case was conducted by Inspector Andy Rotin on behalf of the police.