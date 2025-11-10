Man gets two years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking and money laundering

The Court of Magistrates on Friday sentenced Abdul Hamid Mohammed to two years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking and money laundering offences.

Mohammed, 36, originally from Libya and residing in Marsalforn, Gozo, admitted to all charges during proceedings on 21 October 2025. The court noted that his voluntary plea followed a solemn warning regarding the legal consequences and confirmed that the crimes were serious in nature.

The charges related to activities between the weeks preceding and including 1 August 2025. The accused was found to have associated with others to traffic cocaine, supplied and possessed the drug without authorisation, and handled proceeds from drug trafficking with the intent to conceal or convert funds.

Mohammed was also charged with money laundering, including acts to disguise the origin of criminal proceeds and retaining property suspected to derive from illegal activity.

Investigations began in July 2025 after the Gozo Drug Squad received information of suspected drug trafficking from Mohammed’s residence in Marsalforn.

Surveillance noted frequent evening comings and goings. On 1 August 2025, police executed a search and arrest warrant, seizing multiple sachets of suspected cocaine, a larger bag of the substance, a container of a suspected cutting agent, a black electric scooter, a digital scale with cocaine traces, and several empty plastic bags.

Following his plea, the prosecution requested separation of judgement to process Mohammed and a co-accused separately, which the court granted. Magistrate Grech found no reason to doubt the commission of the offences and accepted the joint agreement on the appropriate penalty.

The court emphasised that the crimes occurred in Marsalforn, a locality frequented by children and youths, especially during summer.

The court imposed a fine of €2,000 and ordered Mohammed to pay €649 towards expert costs within six months of completing his prison term.

Additionally, €635 in cash found on the accused at arrest, determined to be proceeds of drug sales, was confiscated. The prison term will be reduced by time spent under preventive arrest.

The court also heard requests for further confiscation orders, including seizure of exhibited items, freezing of property, and prohibition on transferring assets, which remain pending.

The prosecution was led by lawyer Daniel Tabone and Inspector Jonathan Pace.