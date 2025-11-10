Enemalta engages lawyers to get back €60 million from Swiss carbon credit trader

Enemalta could lose €60 million worth of carbon credit certificates, and has engaged lawyers from the UK and Switzerland to try and avoid the situation, the company confirmed on Monday.

It issued a clarification following a report by The Shift which claimed Energy Minister Miriam Dalli is facing mounting pressure to explain how Enemalta incurred losses reportedly exceeding €60 million in a carbon trading deal that has collapsed following the failure of a Swiss intermediary. The company cautioned against any unwarranted repercussions that may result from incorrect reporting on the matter.

According to Enemalta, the situation concerns trading activities that form part of its routine operations. The specific transaction involves EUAs—European Union Allowances, which are carbon credits. Such transactions are standard practice within the energy sector and are carried out under a Master Agreement developed by the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), a widely recognized international framework.

Enemalta explained that of the eleven EUA transactions conducted with the same company, three failed to meet the stipulated deadlines.

The company’s board of directors has been informed, and Enemalta is now seeking remedial action from the foreign counterpart.

To ensure that its interests are fully protected, Enemalta has engaged both domestic and international legal counsel. A reputable London-based law firm has been appointed to manage the situation, while a Swiss legal firm has been retained since the other party is based in Switzerland.

The company emphasised that all necessary legal steps are being taken through its lawyers in Malta, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland to recover the amounts owed.

Enemalta noted that legal discussions are still underway and that, due to the ongoing nature of the case, no further details can be disclosed at this time in order to safeguard its legal and civil standing.

Nevertheless, the company reassured all stakeholders that it is actively considering every possible remedial avenue.