Man on trial for trafficking 800g of cannabis from Sicily

Omar Bah, a 40-year-old Gambian national residing in Sliema, has appeared before the Criminal Court, facing charges of possessing and trafficking cannabis.

The case stems from a police operation carried out on 12 and 13 December 2014, following the interception of a shipment linked to Sicily.

The operation began when Sampson Twene, 20, a Ghanaian resident of Sicily, was stopped after arriving on a catamaran from Pozzallo.

Police found around one kilogram of cannabis resin in his possession. Twene was charged with importing the drug and holding it for distribution rather than personal use.

Investigations quickly connected the shipment to Bah, who was arrested the following day in Sliema after a controlled surveillance operation.

Twene assisted authorities in a “controlled delivery” near Fortizza, handing over the cannabis to Bah in exchange for €500 as partial payment.

Forensic analysis confirmed that the seized cannabis weighed 801g with a purity of 7.2% and an estimated street value of just over €25,000. Bah has pleaded not guilty, maintaining that he only had a small amount for personal use and was not involved in trafficking.

Twene, by contrast, admitted his involvement and was convicted by the Criminal Court in March 2016. He was sentenced to five years in prison and fined €12,000, taking into account his cooperation with police and early admission, and was later deported.

Bah’s trial is presided by judge Neville Camilleri, with the prosecution, led by Maria Francesca Fenech and Daniel Tabone, pursuing two charges: possession of cannabis and possession with intent to traffic.

He is represented by lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace.