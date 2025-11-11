Driver found guilty of hit-and-run in Regional Road collision fined €1,200

Salvino Azzopardi, 63, from Żabbar was on Tuesday found guilty of hit-and-run in a Regional Road traffic accident.

The accused was charged with careless driving after he crashed into another vehicle, caused damage to it, and then failed to stop at the scene, provide his details or report the accident to the authorities.

The incident occurred on Regional Road, just before the turnoff leading to the Birkirkara bypass.

The victim testified that he had been driving in his own lane when Azzopardi suddenly changed lanes from the outer side and struck his van. The victim sounded his horn, but Azzopardi continued driving, prompting the victim to follow him until both vehicles stopped near the roundabout leading up to Mater Dei Hospital.

There, Azzopardi denied having caused any collision, but the victim pointed out the damage on both vehicles, with the victim’s van having suffered damage to the front bumper. The police were eventually called to the scene and the accident was qualified as a hit and run.

The victim’s partner, who was also in the vehicle at the time, confirmed the events.

She stated that Azzopardi had been driving too fast, had entered their lane and struck the van. She added that Azzopardi only became aware of the situation when confronted, claiming he had denied hitting her partner’s van.

The court held that Azzopardi failed to observe proper lane discipline and that his careless manoeuvre directly caused the collision. It also found that he breached his legal duty to stop and give his details after the accident.

Azzopardi was thus fined €1,200. In addition, four penalty points were deducted from his driving licence and he was banned from driving for eight days.