Court of Appeal replaces prison term with suspended sentence in cannabis trafficking case

The Criminal Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of Dylan Grech for trafficking and aggravated possession of cannabis but overturned his seven-month jail term, noting his successful completion of a rehabilitation programme.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Court of Appeal, presided by Judge Conseulo Scerri Herrera confirmed the conviction of 25-year-old Dylan Grech for trafficking and aggravated possession of cannabis resin, while overturning the custodial sentence originally imposed by the Court of Magistrates.

Grech had been sentenced to seven months’ effective imprisonment and fined €850 in March 2024, after the Court of Magistrates found him guilty of trafficking and possessing cannabis in circumstances that ruled out personal use.

The charges related to events in Santa Venera in March 2013.

The case originated from police surveillance carried out following information that cannabis resin was being sold from Grech’s residence.

A search resulted in the discovery of various amounts of the drug, including 9.95g on his person, 3.26g in his car, and 50.63g in a kitchen cupboard shared with a co-resident.

A partially smoked joint, two mobile phones, and a note listing names and corresponding figures were also seized.

Messages retrieved from his phone made reference to the sale of “€50 worth” of cannabis, including one sent shortly before his arrest.

During the first-instance proceedings, the court had concluded that the drugs were not solely for Grech’s use and that Grech had shared cannabis with his co-resident, Luciano Attard, which in law constituted trafficking even where no payment was made.

In his appeal, Grech argued that the lower court had erred in its assessment of the evidence and that the sentence imposed was excessive.

The Court of Appeal rejected the challenge to the conviction, finding that the evidence, including the quantity of the drug, its distribution within the residence, the phone communications and the testimony of the co-resident, supported the conclusions reached by the Magistrates’ Court.

However, the Court of Appeal accepted that the sentence required reconsideration in light of Grech’s efforts at rehabilitation. Documentation presented showed that Grech had successfully completed a programme before the Drug Dependency Rehabilitation Board, which formally closed his case.

In its judgment, the court emphasised the role of sentencing as not only punitive but also reformative. It noted that where an offender demonstrates meaningful progress in addressing drug dependency, it may be appropriate to favour measures that encourage continued reintegration.

The court therefore revoked the seven-month prison term and applied a suspended sentence, warning Grech that any offence punishable by imprisonment committed during the operative period would reactivate the full sentence.

The fine was increased to €1,200.

The order issued in the first-instance judgment requiring the destruction of the drugs upon finalisation of proceedings was confirmed. The court also upheld the directive to the Commissioner of Police to investigate material found on Grech’s mobile phone in relation to possible unrelated offences.

Grech was ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings, including a total of €1,416.70 for court-appointed experts.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Luciano Busuttil appeared for the accused.