School bus driver released on bail after threatening LESA Officer

A 43-year-old man from Msida pleaded not guilty to vilifying, insulting and threatening a LESA officer and resisting by violence and disobeying the orders of the officer entrusted with a public service.

Joseph Catania, a school bus driver, also denied driving recklessly and carelessly.

Bail was requested but the prosecution opposed the request, citing concerns about potential contamination of evidence since due to the man’s employment a bus driver, he could very easily frequent the LESA officer on the roads.

The prosecution also raised concerns about the serious use of disrespectful language toward the LESA officer.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella argued that the entire incident had been fully recorded on the officer’s body cam and so all evidence was preserved.

"What contamination of evidence could possibly occur?" he questioned. Vella also emphasized the driver’s reliability, pointing out that there were no addictions or other issues affecting his conduct.

Vella also highlighted the man’s trusted job as a school bus driver and his responsibility of transporting young children. Apart from this, he mentioned the man is a father of three.

At this point, the magistrate remarked that the words spoken to the LESA officer were very disrespectful and occurred while the officer was cautioning him.

However, the court still decided to grant bail against a €3,000 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. The court also imposed a curfew between 12am and 5:30am and ordered the man to sign the bail book three times a week.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the LESA officer.

Inspectors Cheyenne Mangion and Warren Galea prosecuted. Defence lawyer Lennox Vella appeared for Catania.