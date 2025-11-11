Court finds employer partly liable in crane accident that killed worker

Medserv Operations Limited is partly responsible for the workplace accident that claimed the life of crane operator Hubert Muscat in 2016, with the Court of Appeal ruling on Tuesday that the company failed in its statutory duty to ensure adequate supervision and safety measures.

The court ordered that responsibility for the incident be divided equally between the employer and the worker.

The appeal was heard by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and judges Robert G. Mangion and Grazio Mercieca.

The case had been filed by Sephora Cutajar, acting on behalf of her daughter Izayah Muscat, who was thirteen years old at the time of her father’s death. Izayah assumed the case in his own name after reaching adulthood in 2024. The proceedings were originally instituted in 2018 against Medserv and its insurer, Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd, with the plaintiff requesting a declaration of sole liability and the liquidation of damages.

The incident happened on 22 September 2016 at Medserv’s base at the waterfront, where Muscat and a colleague were refuelling a 220-tonne mobile crane. In the process of repositioning the crane, Muscat rotated its superstructure while the outriggers were not extended and the counterweights remained attached. The crane tipped into the sea within seconds. Muscat attempted to jump to safety but sustained fatal injuries.

The First Court had dismissed the claim in January 2025, holding that the accident resulted solely from Muscat’s erroneous manoeuvre. It found that Medserv had provided adequate training and equipment, and that the company could not be held responsible for the operator’s decision to rotate the crane in those circumstances.

The Court of Appeal, however, found that the First Court had failed to adequately assess the employer’s statutory duties under occupational health and safety legislation. While noting that employees must safeguard their own safety, the court stressed that employers have a continuing obligation to supervise work and to adopt preventive measures, including those made possible by technological developments.

Evidence showed that no supervision was in place at the time of the refuelling procedure, and that Medserv’s health and safety coordinator was not present. The court observed that planning documentation alone could not replace active or effective supervision when workers are known to take procedural shortcuts. It described Medserv’s assertions to the contrary as “playing with words”.

The court also accepted expert evidence that the crane could have been fitted with automatic performance limiters and sensors designed to prevent the very type of tipping incident that occurred. Such technology was available at the time the crane was manufactured and, the court noted, the employer was legally required to adopt safety measures consistent with the highest technological standards reasonably possible.

On this basis, the court concluded that Medserv had failed both in supervision and in ensuring the availability of appropriate technical safeguards. It held that responsibility should therefore be shared equally between the company and the deceased worker.

The judgment annuls the First Court’s declaration of sole liability and remits the case back for consideration of the insurer’s preliminary objections and the subsequent assessment of damages. Medserv was ordered to bear the costs of the appeal.