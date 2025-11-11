Former couple drops charges against each other after altercation

Diane Borg, 52, from Luqa, and her former partner, 43-year-old Christian Penza, have both dropped charges against each other following an altercation two days ago.

Borg was charged with assaulting, slightly injuring, threatening, and insulting Penza, while he faced separate charges related to the same incident.

Inspector Omar Zammit explained that Borg had approached the Domestic Violence Unit to report the incident, alleging that during a violent argument, Penza punched her and she responded by hitting him with a squeezer.

Both sustained minor injuries, with medical reports noting bruising on Penza’s stomach. A risk assessment conducted at the time returned a very high risk level.

The defence noted that the incident involved minor injuries and that the relationship has ended and both of them wished to never see each other again. Both parties expressed a desire to withdraw the charges, acknowledging that the relationship was over.

The pair took to the stand to confirm their decision to drop the proceedings against each other, testifying that the breakup had occurred shortly before the incident and that they do not reside together anymore.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco approved the parties’ request to halt proceedings. “You are not good for each other, it is a shame you had to end up here for you to realise it,” she said. The proceedings were subsequently dropped.

Lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace represented Penza, while Borg was assisted by defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.