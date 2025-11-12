Man acquitted of drink-driving charges after police testimony deemed inconsistent

A man who had been convicted of drink-driving by the Court of Magistrates has been cleared on appeal after the Criminal Court of Appeal found inconsistencies in the testimony of the sole police witness in the case.

Mario Spiteri had originally been fined €1,800 and disqualified from driving for six months after being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol, losing control of his vehicle, and being drunk in public.

The case dated back to 5 May 2024, when police were alerted at around 3:15pm to a reportedly intoxicated driver in Triq l-Industrijali, Ħal Kirkop. The magistrate’s court had based its judgment entirely on the affidavit of Sergeant Matthew Abela Galea, who claimed he was unable to carry out a breathalyser test on Spiteri because he began to vomit.

According to the sergeant’s statement, officers had found Spiteri inside his car with the engine running, and that he fell to the ground as he exited the vehicle. However, during cross-examination, the sergeant changed his version, stating instead that he had found Spiteri standing beside the car, which was parked in the road, obstructing traffic, but that the engine was off.

The defence argued that this contradiction went to the heart of the charges, since the entire prosecution case rested on a single police witness. They also noted that no corroborating evidence, such as photographs, had been produced to show that the car was indeed obstructing traffic or that Spiteri had been behind the wheel.

The court emphasised that the sergeant was the only witness presented and that there was no direct evidence proving that Spiteri had been driving or was intoxicated while in control of the car. The fact that he was found near the vehicle, the court noted, did not automatically mean he had been driving it.

For a conviction based on circumstantial evidence, the judge said, the facts must be unambiguous and all point in the same direction, something that was clearly lacking in this case. The court also observed that the prosecution had failed to establish whether the engine was warm or to rule out the possibility that someone else had been driving and left the scene before police arrived.

In light of these shortcomings, the Court of Criminal Appeal found that the lower court’s judgment was neither safe nor satisfactory, and revoked the conviction in its entirety.

As a result, Mario Spiteri was acquitted of all charges, and the penalties imposed by the Court of Magistrates were annulled.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the case.