Seven years imprisonment for man who committed indecent acts on girl playing at Fgura swings

A court has found Louis Calleja guilty of corrupting a minor, threatening the girl, indecent exposure, offending public morals and decency, and breaching a pre-existing probation order. However, the man was acquitted of the charges of carrying a knife and a firearm.

Inspector Antonello Magri testified that on October 27, 2023, the victim’s mother filed a report at the Paola police station. The mother stated that her 7-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son were playing at the swings located in Pjazza Redent Gauci, Fgura. She alleged that a man, carrying a yellow bag, approached her daughter and made sexual advances, with the girl later telling her mother that the man had showed her his penis.

During the investigation, the police gathered security camera footage, which led to the identification of the accused. It was established that Calleja had a prior conviction for similar offences dating back to 4 May 2023, making him a recidivist. Upon his arrest, Calleja told the police that he had merely seen the girl at the swings and helped her tie her shoelace, denying all other allegations.

Testifying in court, the victim stated she was playing hopscotch with her brother and another boy. She recounted that, while she was hiding, the man who had been following her suggested she hide in a particular spot. He then lowered his trousers and asked her to touch his penis. The girl immediately ran to her mother to report the incident.

Although the victim also claimed to have seen a firearm and a knife when the man exposed himself, the court noted that footage analysis and a subsequent search of the accused's residence found no weapons, leading to the acquittal on those specific counts.

Crucially, an analysis of the accused’s mobile phone data revealed that he had searched for indecent material and material related to the sexual abuse of children, particularly adolescent girls. The court stated that the accused had failed to seek help to overcome his problem, thus rejecting his defence claim that he simply intended to sit on a bench.

The court determined that the case rested on the credibility of the minor. She stated that despite the girl’s young age, she appeared intelligent and aware of the importance of telling the truth, and her testimony remained consistent both in her statement to the police and in court.

In addition to the seven-year imprisonment, the court issued a five-year treatment order, ordered that the accused’s existing three-year probation order be restarted from the beginning, and issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the victim. Calleja was also barred from taking part in activities involving children and his name was ordered to be entered into the paedophile register. He was further ordered to pay court expenses totalling €8,557.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Cynthia Tomasuolo, together with Inspectors Antonello Magri and Wayne Buhagiar. Lawyers Joe and Michaela Giglio appeared for the accused, while lawyers Herman Mula and Silvan Pulis appeared parte civile for the victim. The court was presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.