Court orders Planning Authority to reconsider refusal of Sliema petrol station upgrade

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Planning Authority to re-evaluate its refusal of an application by Michael Attard Services Ltd to upgrade and modernise a petrol station in Tas-Sliema.

The PA ruled the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) had based its decision on assumptions that were not fully examined.

In its appeal, the company argued that the project, covering infrastructure renewal, new fire-prevention and safety systems, and tighter environmental controls, complied with planning policy and would reduce risk.

The PA had previously rejected the plans, citing incompatibility with urban fuel-station rules and potential environmental and safety impacts. On 11 March 2025, the EPRT upheld that refusal

The court found that the tribunal’s reasoning rested on “insufficiently supported” environmental and safety concerns and that the record did not show a thorough testing of those risks against the concrete mitigation proposed.

The court also noted that, on the material presented, the proposal aligned with applicable urban policies and offered “substantial benefits” without a significant risk profile.

Allowing the appeal, the court revoked the EPRT’s 11 March 2025 decision and remitted the case to the Planning Authority for a fresh determination consistent with the court’s reasoning. Costs of the proceedings were placed on the authority.

The Court added that, upon proper re-examination, the application has a reasonable prospect of approval, given that it is not contrary to law and materially elevates safety and environmental protection standards.

The court was presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.