Marsaskala fight over door key lands two men suspended prison sentences

Two Nigerian men have each been handed two-year prison sentences suspended for four years, after admitting to injuring each other during a late-night argument in Marsaskala last Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on 10 November 2025, when police were informed of a disturbance on Triq il-Miġbħa, Marsaskala.

Officers who arrived on site found that an argument had broken out between the two men, Chuks Adamkofi, 42, and Collins Onyebuchi Ordu, 35, reportedly over the key to the residence of the latter.

According to the police, the disagreement escalated when Ordu refused to give Adamkofi the key because he no longer wanted him to live there.

Both men sustained grievous injuries and later gave statements to the police, with each confirming the other’s version of events.

Adamkofi, who has no fixed address in Malta and is unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charge of causing grievous bodily harm and to using insults or threats. Pulis told the court that a suspended sentence would be appropriate since his client intended to return to Nigeria and the circumstances of the case.

Addressing the court, Adamkofi said he had forgiven his friend and sought forgiveness in return.

“I am a Christian. I don’t like fighting,” he said, expressing regret for the incident.

The court sentenced Adamkofi to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years, and issued a restraining order in favour of Ordu.

Ordu, a 36-year-old construction worker residing in Marsascala, also pleaded guilty to the same charges. The defence stressed that he had a clean criminal record and that the incident did not merit an effective term of imprisonment.

The court similarly sentenced Ordu to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and issued a reciprocal restraining order to ensure both men kept their distance.

Inspector Kurt Farrugia with AG lawyer Valentina Cassar. Adamkofi was represented by legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis. Ordu was represented by legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace. Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided.