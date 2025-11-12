Man placed on probation after admitting to indecent material charges

A Serbian national residing in Malta has been placed under a three-year probation order after admitting to charges related to the possession and production of indecent material involving minors.

The man was charged with offences under concerning indecent material depicting persons under age.

The case, prosecuted by Inspector Marcus Cachia, stemmed from incidents that occurred on 4 September 2025 and in the preceding months and years.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with producing, distributing, or making available indecent material involving minors, as well as knowingly obtaining access to, or being in possession of, such material through information and communication technologies.

When arraigned, the man immediately entered a guilty plea and confirmed it after being given the opportunity to reconsider.

The court stated that after reviewing the video material in question, the court did not consider it to be sexual in nature, although it clearly contravened the provisions of the law regulating indecent material involving minors.

The magistrate emphasised that while the video fell afoul of the legal definitions, the context and content did not demonstrate a sexual intent.

Taking into account the accused’s early admission, cooperation with the police, and the non-sexual nature of the material, the court opted for a rehabilitative approach. The man was therefore placed under a three-year probation order.

Before concluding, the court explained to the accused in simple terms the repercussions of breaching the probation order, warning him that any failure to comply could result in imprisonment.

The sentence was delivered on 9 October 2025.

Inspector Marcus Cachia prosecuted, defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the accused.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the case.