Man who spread terrorist propaganda in attempt at radicalising people handed 10-year sentence

A man accused of spreading terrorist propaganda and attempting to radicalise people across Europe has been sentenced to ten years in prison in what is Malta’s first conviction for online terrorism recruitment.

Thirty-three-year-old Mouhamadou Dosso, an Ivorian national who also holds Italian residency, pleaded guilty to terrorism offences after police traced extremist content and communications to his online accounts.

The investigation began in April 2024 after a Facebook profile sharing radical Islamist material was flagged to the authorities. Following weeks of surveillance, the police identified Dosso as the person behind the account.

A raid on his residence in Ħamrun on 31 October 2024 led to the seizure of five mobile phones. Forensic analysis revealed that Dosso had been contacting individuals across Europe, urging them to join the “jihad” and carry out terrorist attacks.

Inspector Mohammed Shurrab, who led the investigation, told the court that Dosso specifically targeted “vulnerable” people, asylum seekers and others living in isolation, and promised them paradise if they died in a suicide mission.

“We are recruiting volunteers for jihad. If you die in this fight, you will go to heaven,” one of the recovered messages read.

Police also uncovered photos of explosives, ISIS propaganda videos, and anti-Western imagery, including depictions of crossed-out American, French, and Israeli flags. A photo of one of the 9/11 hijackers was also found among the files.

Dosso admitted to the charges in July 2025, ahead of the Bill of Indictment being issued. A joint submission by the Attorney General’s Office and the defence proposed a ten-year sentence, which was accepted by the Criminal Court.

In sentencing, the court said they could not ignore the seriousness of the offences or the “disturbing” amount of extremist material found in the accused’s possession.

She noted that Dosso’s guilty plea came after the start of proceedings but still before the prosecution had closed its evidence.

The court ordered the confiscation of all devices used in the offences and directed the police to request that the terror-related content be removed from online platforms. Dosso must also pay €9,631.16 in court expenses within a year.

AG lawyers Mauro Abela and Dejan Darmanin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Nicholas Mifsud represented the accused.

Judge Natasha Galea Scibberras presided.