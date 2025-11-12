Company ordered to pay €87,000 to Malta Dairy Products for unpaid milk supplies

A court has ordered S&E Limited to pay Malta Dairy Products Limited a total of €87,596.10 for outstanding payments relating to milk and related products delivered to the company.

During proceedings, Malta Dairy Products explained that it had supplied S&E Limited with dairy products over several years for use in food production, but that in recent months, S&E Limited had stopped making payments and accumulated a significant debt. Despite repeated requests and a legal letter sent on 17 November 2023, no payments were forthcoming.

The court noted that S&E Limited had been duly notified of the case but failed to file a sworn reply. In a sitting held on 12 March 2025, one of its directors, Edgar Buttiġieġ, appeared in court and confirmed that the company was not contesting the claim.

The court explained that default by the defendant does not automatically entitle the claimant to victory; the plaintiff must still provide sufficient evidence to prove the validity of their claim. In this instance, the court found Malta Dairy Products’ evidence to be clear, credible, and uncontested.

Consequently, the court condemned S&E Limited to pay €87,596.10 to Malta Dairy Products Limited, together with interest at 8% from the date of each invoice until full settlement. The company was also ordered to cover all court costs, including those related to a precautionary warrant filed jointly with the claim.

The case was presided over by Judge Miriam Hayman.