Courier jailed 12 years and six months over 14kg cannabis haul

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years and six months after admitting to trafficking more than 14kg of cannabis brought into Malta in 29 separate packets.

Chan Kok Wai from Malaysia, was arrested almost immediately upon landing at Malta International Airport on 23 February 2025, with police seizing 14.274kg of cannabis buds. The buds contained an average THC purity of 20%. The haul carried an estimated street value of €157,014.

He later pleaded guilty before a bill of indictment was issued, avoiding a jury trial. Although his admission did not come at the earliest stage, the court still took it into account when determining punishment.

The court noted the seriousness of the charges and the considerable quantity of drugs involved. Expert evidence by forensic scientist Gilbert Mercieca confirmed the material consisted of cannabis plant matter testing positive for tetrahydrocannabinol.

Apart from the prison term, Chan was also fined €23,000, which will convert into further prison time if unpaid. He was additionally ordered to cover €7,695 in court-appointed expert fees.

All items connected to the offence, including any movable or immovable property belonging to the accused, were forfeited to the State. The court also directed that the seized drugs be destroyed under the Registrar’s supervision within 15 days, with full documentation of the process to be kept in the case file.

Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras presided over the case.