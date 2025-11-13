Man imprisoned for 14 years after admitting to attempted murder charge in Marsa mugging

A 50-year-old Sudanese man has been jailed for 14 years after admitting to the attempted murder of a Nigerian man during a violent mugging in Marsa.

Moubarak Mohamed Adam Altayeb had been charged in connection with an incident in October 2021, when the 31-year-old victim reported that he had been attacked by a man who tried to rob him. The victim resisted, prompting Altayeb to strike him with a penknife, causing a serious stab wound to one of his hands.

During the arrest, Altayeb resisted police officers and ignored their orders. Officers found him carrying two knives, including the one used in the assault. In his statement to investigators, he repeatedly declared his intention to kill the victim, although he initially pleaded not guilty on arraignment.

A joint application was filed in September 2025 by the Attorney General and the defence, proposing a 14-year sentence in the event of a guilty plea. Altayeb subsequently changed his plea on 8 October, admitting to attempted murder, breaching the public peace and carrying a knife without a licence.

In delivering judgment, the court took note of the accused’s previous conviction dating back to 2002, as well as the gravity of the offences and the circumstances of the case.

Altayeb was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and fined €116. He was further ordered to pay €2,537 in court expenses. The knives were confiscated, and he was barred from holding a licence under the Arms Act for five years following the completion of his sentence.

Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras presided. AG lawyer Etienne Savona prosecuted, while legal aid lawyer Josette Sultana represented the accused.