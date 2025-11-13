Man jailed seven and a half years over €243,000 cannabis haul

A 37-year-old Spanish national has been jailed for seven years and six months after admitting to his role in the importation of nearly 13 kilograms of cannabis into Malta.

Juan Jose Fernandez Lopez was sentenced and was given a €15,000 fine. The court ordered that the time he spent in pre-trial detention be deducted from the effective term. If the fine is not paid, it will be converted into an additional prison term.

Fernandez Lopez changed his plea to guilty following a plea agreement between his and the prosecution.

The drugs were discovered on 14 October 2020, when Fernandez Lopez and another man, whose name was not published, arrived in Malta on a Ryanair flight from Seville. Customs officers stopped them upon arrival at the Malta International Airport and found 13 packets of a green substance inside their luggage.

A court expert later confirmed the substance to be marijuana with a total weight of 12.83kg and an average purity of 12%, carrying a market value exceeding €243,000.

Six packets were found in Fernandez Lopez’s own luggage and seven in that of his travelling companion. DNA analysis linked him to both sets of packets, indicating direct involvement in the preparation and handling of the drugs.

During a personal search, police also found 2.43 grams of cocaine of 60% purity on the accused, imported at the same time but kept separately.

The court noted that Fernandez Lopez had no previous convictions and had admitted his guilt at a relatively early stage. However, it underlined the seriousness of drug importation and trafficking offences under Malta’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.

Apart from the prison term and fine, the court ordered him to pay €619.50 in expert fees and decreed the confiscation of all movable and immovable property he owns in Malta in relation to the case.

Judge Natasha Galea Scibberras presided. Defence lawyer Noel Bianco represented the accused.