Man handed suspended sentence after stealing parked car in a hotel

A 20-year-old man has been handed a two-year prison term, suspended for four years, after admitting to stealing a vehicle from a hotel’s car park in St Julian’s earlier this month.

Jean Paul Gaffarena was arrested after police received a report on 9 November from a woman who said she had lost her car keys and later found her vehicle missing from where she had parked it.

CCTV from the car park and from a fuel station showed a man taking the vehicle and later attempting to change one of its tyres. Fuel station staff had written down the man’s name when he was unable to pay for the service, allowing police to identify him.

Investigators also analysed mobile data belonging to the accused, with location pings placing him in the areas where the stolen car had been driven. The vehicle was found abandoned in Raħal Ġdid on 11 November. Gaffarena was arrested the following day in Żebbuġ.

The validity of his arrest was not contested and Gaffarena confirmed his guilty plea. The court heard that this was his first encounter with the criminal justice system.

The prosecution noted that he had a clean criminal record and argued that an effective prison term would not be beneficial at this stage. The defence highlighted his early admission and cooperation, saying he was going through a difficult period and needed support to get back on track.

The court sentenced Gaffarena to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years, and disqualified him from holding a driving licence for one year.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Ann Marie Thake. The prosecution was led by Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and James Turner, and AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici

The accused was represented by lawyer Silvan Pulis.