Man granted bail after pleading not guilty to cocaine, cannabis possession

A 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a string of drug-related offences after police discovered cocaine, cannabis grass and cannabis resin concealed inside his car during a stop in Marsa.

The discovery happened on 11 November in Marsa, where officers noticed the driver manoeuvring his vehicle in a way that raised suspicion. As they approached, police detected a strong smell of cannabis.

A search of the vehicle uncovered drugs stashed in the glove compartment and in two pouches. The driver, Matthew Zammit, was immediately arrested.

Zammit was charged with possession of the substances in circumstances indicating they were not for his personal use. He was also accused of driving without a licence or valid insurance cover. He denied the charges during his arraignment.

The defence requested bail, prompting the prosecution to object. Debono asked that the court first hear from Zammit’s mother. Taking the stand, she confirmed that her son lived with her and that she was willing to support him and ensure he had a stable environment.

The prosecution highlighted concerns that, as Zammit was unemployed, there was a real risk of reoffending. Debono countered that the mother’s testimony established that the accused had a fixed place of residence, and argued that the state’s limited resources, including an apparent shortage of probation officers, should not prejudice the defendant.

He referred to recent legislative reforms aimed at assisting drug-dependent individuals, noting that a drug court had been set up precisely to redirect such cases toward rehabilitation. Zammit agreed to abide by a temporary treatment order.

The court granted bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €9,000 personal guarantee. The accused must sign the bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.

AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara prosecuted, assisted by Inspector Ian Vella. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Andreana Zammit appeared for the defence. Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided.