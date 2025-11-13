Court clears man of fraud, orders lifting of asset freeze

A 50-year-old Naxxar resident has been acquitted of fraud charges after the court found no evidence of criminal intent in a long-running commercial dispute involving loans, unpaid cheques and business dealings dating back more than a decade.

Jonathan Vella had been accused by Joseph Refalo, owner of Gozo Express Services Ltd, of multiple counts of fraud and unlawful gain, linked to a business relationship that began in 2012 and grew increasingly complicated up to early 2020.

Refalo claimed he had lent Vella €65,000, which was meant to be repaid within months but never was.

Vella had also issued three cheques, one for €30,000 drawn on BOV and two HSBC cheques totalling €75,000, all of which bounced as the relevant accounts were closed.

After reviewing the evidence and submissions, the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the elements of criminal fraud. It noted that the case revolved around a commercial fallout, and not an intentional deception designed to induce Refalo into suffering patrimonial loss.

The court emphasised that, under established jurisprudence, a bounced cheque is not, on its own, sufficient to constitute a scam. Fraud requires a mis-en-scène, meaning acts or artifices beyond mere words or promises, capable of giving credibility to a deceit. There must also be clear evidence of fraudulent intent at the point the alleged deception occurred.

While acknowledging that Vella knowingly issued cheques he could not honour, the court held that his conduct lacked the external acts of deception required by criminal law. There was no proof that Refalo had been induced into any action, or omission, by fraudulent devices beyond the normal scope of a deteriorating business relationship.

In view of this, the court acquitted Vella of all charges and ordered the immediate lifting of the asset freezing order previously imposed on him, restoring full access to his assets.

Superintendent Anne-Marie Xuereb prosecuted.