Man on probation after admitting to harassing ex-partner days after court warning

A man has been placed on probation after admitting to harassing his former partner just two days after a separate court had ordered the pair to keep their distance.

The couple had been in a four-year relationship which ended on 10 November, following an altercation that saw both of them charged with causing each other slight injuries, threatening behaviour and insults. That case was later dropped at their joint request.

But on Wednesday, the woman reported to the domestic violence unit that her ex-partner was once again bothering her. He had shown up at her residence claiming he needed to collect his belongings, and when she refused to let him inside, he followed her to the bus stop and then to her workplace. Throughout the incident she repeatedly told him to leave her alone, police said.

As she was filing the report, the man continued to call her several times. He was arrested at around 1am on Thursday.

The accused, a baker by profession, admitted to harassment, misusing electronic communications equipment, and threatening and insulting the woman. After being warned of the consequences of his guilty plea, he confirmed his admission.

Both prosecution and defence agreed that the man should be placed under supervision. The court imposed a three-year probation order, alongside a five-year treatment order to address his drug addiction, and a five-year restraining order in favour of the victim.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the case. Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis represented the accused.