Teen out on bailed after denying knife threat in Sliema e-bike dispute 

An 18-year-old from Marsaskala has been released on bail after denying claims that he pulled a knife on a Sliema shop assistant during an argument involving rented e-bikes.

Nathan Marquett was arraigned and charged with intimidating the shop assistant, carrying a knife without a permit, and unlawfully restraining the man.

The prosecution told the court that officers were called to Triq il-Creche in Sliema at around 6:35pm on Thursday, where they found the alleged victim, the accused and another youth. The pair had reportedly rented two electric bikes, leaving Marquett’s ID card at the shop. When they returned with only one bike, the shop assistant kept the ID card until the second one was brought back.

At that point, Marquett allegedly brought out a knife before a second shop worker intervened. The incident had been captured on CCTV.

The defence requested bail, telling the court that his client had no prior run-ins with the law and would reside with his mother. The prosecution objected, pointing out that the alleged victim and other witnesses had not yet testified.

The court granted bail on a €500 deposit and a €4,500 personal guarantee. Marquett must observe a curfew and sign the bail book three times a week. A protection order was also issued in favour of the alleged victim.

Inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted. Lawyer Jacob Magri appeared for the accused. Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the case.