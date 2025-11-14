Driver pleads not guilty to fatal Floriana collision that killed German tourist 

A man has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a German tourist, who was struck by a car while crossing the road with her husband last June.

Etienne Ciantar, 53, from Żabbar, appeared in court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous, reckless and careless driving. He was arraigned under summons and insisted on contesting the allegations.

The collision occurred on 19 June, when police were called to Lascaris Wharf and found a Toyota Ractis stopped in the lane leading towards Marsa and the victim lying on the ground. The woman, 57-year-old cruise passenger Katrin Wappler Schrader, had been in Malta with her husband for the day.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she died two days later from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Superintendent Nicholas Vella testified that a breathalyser test carried out on Ciantar confirmed he had not been driving under the influence.

Officers also boarded the couple’s cruise liner to retrieve their belongings, including passports, after the husband was left in a state of shock and unable to return onboard immediately following the incident.

Two constables who responded to the scene also testified during the sitting.

The court declared that there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

AG lawyer Jennifer Polidano, assisted by Superintendent Vella, prosecuted. Lawyers Veronica Anne Spiteri and Sarah Ciliberti represented the accused. Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the case.