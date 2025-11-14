Birgu residents lived in fear as court hears years of harassment before fatal shooting

Residents of a Birgu housing block told a court on Friday that they had endured years of intimidation, theft and relentless harassment by a man who was shot dead in September.

Salvino Mangion stands accused of shooting Kyle Mifsud, 33, from Bormla in the abdomen with a hunting rifle on 21 September in Triq il-Qalb ta' Ġesù, in the area known as Fuq tal-Ħawli. Mifsud died the following day at Mater Dei Hospital. Mangion has pleaded not guilty to murder, firing a weapon in an inhabited area, and illegal possession of a firearm.

During a court hearing on Friday, neighbours described frequent demands for money, drug-related visits at all hours, and even shoe thefts from doorsteps.

Joseph Bonnici, one of the neighbours, testified that he was on his balcony when he saw Mifsud climbing the stairs slowly. He called out to him from the balcony, and Mifsud replied: "Leave me alone, I'm going to jump." When asked why, he said: "I shot him." Bonnici asked why, and Mifsud responded: "Because they didn't leave me anything, not even enough for a cup of tea." Bonnici said he offered to call Mifsud's son, but was told he had no mobile phone. He stayed on the line calming him down until police arrived.

Another neighbour, Raymond Frendo, testified that he was eating lunch with his family when he heard a loud noise, followed by someone calling for help and banging on doors. When he opened his door, he found Mifsud sitting on the landing outside, his leg stretched out, holding a jacket to his chest. Frendo saw some blood on the jacket. Mifsud asked him to call the ambulance. His son, Cleaven Frendo, made the 112 call shortly before a Formula 1 race was due to start.

Cleaven Frendo testified that he heard loud banging on doors and someone shouting "Salvu" before a loud noise went off. Mifsud then kicked their door with his legs, asking whether the ambulance was coming.

Pattern of harassment and fear

Multiple residents described years of intimidation by Mifsud and two female companions, believed to be from Tarxien and known drug users. Joseph Grech, who lived several floors above Mangion, said he had seen Mifsud and the women waiting for Mangion on numerous occasions. “They've been chasing him for years."

Grech said he often urged Mangion to report the incidents. On one occasion, Grech told one of the women to leave Mangion alone. He added that he believed Mifsud was being sent by the women to buy drugs.

Joseph's son, Joel Grech, testified that the harassment had been ongoing for seven years. "They used to steal shoes from behind the door," he said. Residents had installed cameras in the block as a result. Joel said he would return home from his job at the Freeport at 4am and still find them waiting outside Mangion's flat. "Practically all week, coming and going, from Monday to Sunday." He added that he saw Mangion handing them money on multiple occasions, throwing the money on the ground when they became agitated.

Christopher Spiteri, who lived two floors below Mangion, said the couple's visits had become "much more frequent" in recent weeks. "It annoyed me because I didn't know them," he said. "My mother is sick and can't see well. She doesn’t like it when she sees a stranger in the flat."

Cettina Frendo, another neighbour, said she was afraid of the visitors. "They annoyed me. I was scared. I thought if they don't find what they're looking for, they'll come and steal from me." She described them as looking like "junkies" based on their clothing and demeanour, appearing nervous or walking with heads down and hurried steps. She waved at Mangion in court and greeted him from the witness stand, while Mangion blew her a kiss.

All witnesses described Mangion as an exceptionally quiet, helpful, and gentle man who never caused trouble. "He's so quiet you wouldn't even know he was there," Joel Grech said. "If you need something, he'd give you the shirt off his back."

Cettina Frendo said Mangion was polite and would greet people. Joseph Bonnici, who had worked with him in catering, said: "Everyone said he was such a quiet man, everyone wondered what happened to him to make him do this."

The case has been marked by health complications. On 2 October, Mangion suffered a heart attack in the dock during a previous sitting and was rushed to hospital. He returned to court on 6 October after being discharged.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia is presiding over the case. Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Keith Rizzo are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit are appearing for the accused. A protection order has been issued in favour of Mifsud's family.