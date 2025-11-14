Two men accused of raping two women after double date

Two men have been remanded in custody on allegations that they sexually assaulted women they met on the dating app Bumble.

Bail requests for both accused were denied by the court.

Police inspector Wayne Buhagiar told the court that the women reported the alleged assaults at St Julian’s Police Station on Tuesday, following an encounter with 26-year-old Ozgur Evciman and 42-year-old Ozgur Dokuzer.

The prosecution said the four went out for drinks and later returned to Evciman’s apartment. It was alleged that during the night, Dokuzer forced himself onto one of the women in the bathroom despite her insistence on using protection. Evciman was accused of first inserting a finger into the vagine of the second woman before engaging in non-consensual sexual acts. The woman involved said she had been intoxicated and could not clearly recall all events.

Both men denied the charges. Dokuzer, who resides in Pieta, faced additional allegations of holding a woman against her will, while Evciman, from Gżira, was accused of harassment and non-consensual sexual acts.

Defence lawyers for both men requested bail, highlighting the delayed reporting of the incidents and arguing that their clients had no prior relationship with the alleged victims. Lawyers also presented evidence from the men’s employers, who offered to act as third-party guarantors.

The prosecution, represented by lawyer Kristina Bartolo, opposed bail, noting that the women had yet to give testimony and that the accused were aware of the victims’ locations.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake rejected both bail requests, remanding Evciman and Dokuzer in custody pending further proceedings.

The case was prosecuted by AG lawyer Kristina Bartolo, assisted by police inspectors Ian Azzopardi and Wayne Buhagiar. Evciman was represented by lawyers Giannella De Marco and Charles Mercieca, while Dokuzer was assisted by Kathleen Calleja Grima.