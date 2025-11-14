Teen sentenced to three years in jail for serious assault in Mellieħa

The Juvenile Court, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien, has sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 36 months in detention following his admission to seriously injuring another minor.

The ruling was delivered in light of the gravity of the offence and the circumstances surrounding the case.

The incident occurred on 31 January 2024 at Ġnien Ingraw in Mellieħa. According to the charges, the accused caused significant injury to another minor, resulting in a serious wound and scarring to the victim’s face, as confirmed by a medical examination. He was also alleged to have encouraged the assault and used offensive and threatening language towards the victim.

When first summoned to court in January 2025, the boy pleaded not guilty. He later changed his plea in February 2025, entering a full and unconditional admission to all charges. The court ensured he fully understood the consequences of his admission and provided him an opportunity to consult with his lawyer before accepting the plea.

A pre-sentencing report was commissioned to assess the boy’s personal and family circumstances as well as his behaviour. The probation officer highlighted a history of disruptive behaviour, ADHD, emotional immaturity, and difficulties in cooperating with authorities. Despite being placed under a provisional supervision order to encourage progress prior to sentencing, the boy failed to comply or demonstrate willingness to reform, including missing several court sessions without valid justification.

In determining the sentence, the court took into account the early admission, the boy’s clean criminal record, and his age. However, the seriousness of the injuries inflicted and his refusal to engage in corrective measures outweighed mitigating factors. The magistrate noted that his conduct throughout the proceedings indicated no intention to learn or reform.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court issued a two-year restraining order to protect the victim, prohibiting any contact or proximity. A two-year treatment order was also imposed to address his ADHD and behavioural issues through professional intervention. The probation officer is required to report on his progress every three months, and a copy of the sentence will be sent to the Director of Probation and Parole.