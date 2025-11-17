Man accused of domestic abuse granted bail under strict conditions

A manager of a family business, 33, charged with causing fear, slight harm, and issuing threats against his wife, was released on bail.

The bail was granted by the Magistrates’ Court with restrictions including a protection order and surrender of his passport.

The court, presided by magistrate Joe Gatt, granted bail on Monday to a 33-year old man who faces charges of causing fear, slight bodily harm, and making threats against his wife.

The man was arrested on 8 November 2025 following an incident at their home. The alleged victim, reported that her husband had caused her fear and inflicted minor injuries, which were certified by a medical doctor.

The report also stated that the man issued insults and threats toward her.

The man, who has been married for ten years, and share a minor child, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing the nature of the allegations and the length of the marriage, which they said indicated a pattern of abusive behaviour.

Defence lawyers John Refalo and Francesca Zarb argued for bail, highlighting his parents could provide alternative accommodation away from the matrimonial home.

The court heard that the man manages the family business and works long hours, from 7am to 6pm.

After considering submissions, the court allowed bail under strict conditions. He is required to sign the bail register four times weekly between 7am and 7pm, is prohibited from contacting his wife, and must surrender his passport.

The court also imposed a ban on publishing names connected to the case.

He can only speak to his wife through lawyers and only when it concerns their minor child.

Lawyer Stephanie Caruana appeared parte civile.