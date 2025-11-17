Man dies after falling four storeys into shaft in St Paul's Bay

A 41-year-old man died early Monday morning after falling the equivalent of four storeys into a shaft in Triq il-Kavetta, St Paul’s Bay.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at around 6:00am and officers were dispatched to the scene immediately. Preliminary investigations indicate that, for reasons that are still unclear, the man fell several floors into a shaft within the building.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was called to assist, but despite their efforts the man was certified dead shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.