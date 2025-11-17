Court hands suspended sentence, treatment order to man who admitted stealing phone and cards in Floriana

The Court of Magistrates has imposed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, on Redent Azzopardi after he admitted to stealing a mobile phone, cash and several bank cards from a man in two incidents in Floriana in September.

The sentence was delivered on Monday.

Azzopardi, aged 23 and currently held at the Corradino Correctional Facility, appeared in court assisted by legal aid lawyer Yanika Barbara Sant.

Prosecutors inspector Lydon Zammit and inspector Keith Rizzo appeared on behalf of the Police Commissioner, while lawyer Clive Aquilina represented the Attorney General.

The court heard the victim filed a report on 30 September, stating that he had been robbed at Ġnien Pinetu in Floriana. He told police that two individuals had taken his mobile phone and wallet, which contained cash and several cards, including a Tallinja card, a Lombard Bank card and a residency card.

The court was told that one of the stolen bank cards was later used in a number of shops, and investigators identified Azzopardi as the person who had used it. An arrest warrant had been issued three days prior to the sitting. Upon questioning, Azzopardi admitted his involvement in the thefts.

After hearing the evidence and reviewing the accused’s criminal record, the court registered Azzopardi’s plea of guilty of aggravated theft.

In its decision, the court noted that this was the accused’s first conviction and that he recognised the need for assistance.

It therefore imposed a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for four years, and issued a treatment order for three years to address substance-related issues and other psychological aspects.

Azzopardi was also ordered to pay €300 in compensation to the victim at a rate of €25 per month. The court additionally issued a three-year protection order in favour of the victim.