School bus driver to face trial by jury over 2019 rape on 15-year-old minor

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A school van driver is scheduled to face a trial by jury for raping a 15-year-old girl in the backseat of his vehicle in broad daylight

The man, who said that he had no preliminary pleas to raise, also had his request to access the victims’ previous testimony in a separate rape case turned down by the Court of Appeal.

Dating back to 2019, the 38-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a minor under 16 years of age, participation of sexual activities with a minor, raping the minor and public indecency.

The accused was also charged of having in his possession indecent photographic material of underage persons. During investigations, his mobile phone was elevated which revealed many materials of such nature.

The case began after police were informed of a rape which occurred on a minor. At the time, the young girl was still in secondary school and made use of public transport. The accused worked as a bus driver and drove the girl and other individuals to school and back.

The ordeal began when the man sent her a friend request on Tiktok. On 22 August 2019, the man was driving in Sliema, saw the girl and invited her to hop in. After driving for a while, she recounted how the van came to a stop and the accused put up the windows, locked the van and ordered her to go to the backseat.

He later positioned himself next to her, began kissing her cheek and then moved to her lips whilst touching her uncontrollably.

The girl also claimed he later began touching her private part and breasts, claiming that she felt trapped since the van was locked. Shortly after, he demanded further sexual activity but upon noticing movement outside the van, he stopped what he was doing and dropped her off.

The girl reportedly told him to stop multiple times but it was for nothing.

At first, the victim was too terrified to tell anyone what had happened. It was only a month later, when a friend of hers saw certain messages sent by the man that she finally opened up about what she had gone through.

She spoke with her aunt and her mother and subsequently went for a gynaecologist check-up at Mater Dei, sparking police investigations.

On 18 November, the accused informed the court he had no preliminary pleas to raise and formally filed his list of witnesses and documents in preparation for jury proceedings.

However, the Attorney General objected to one particular item in the defence’s list: the request to summon the Registrar of the Courts and Criminal Tribunals to exhibit a copy of the testimony given by the parte civile in the separate criminal proceedings against Indian national Sarath Babu Kongadan.

The Attorney General argued the accused has no legal right to access the document and the request should be deemed inadmissible.

Kongadan is also set to face a trial by jury for raping the same 15-year-old girl at Ghadira Bay, where he allegedly tried to remove the girl’s bathing costume and tried to penetrate her genital area with his fingers.

According to the objection filed by the AG, the proceedings against the accused and those against Sarath Babu Kongadan were conducted independently, and therefore “the merits of one case should have no bearing on the merits of the other.”

The Attorney General stressed the prosecution was not in control of the Kongadan case and the defence failed to indicate the purpose of introducing this evidence, making any assessment of admissibility impossible.

The same objection was raised regarding the document itself—the transcript of the parte civile’s testimony in the Kongadan proceedings. The Attorney General insisted introducing this testimony would improperly conflate two entirely separate criminal cases and the law does not grant the accused access to such material.

In its decree, the court noted the parte civile in the present case is a minor, and therefore enjoys a heightened level of judicial protection. The judge emphasised when the minor eventually testifies during the jury, the defence will have full opportunity to cross-examine and challenge credibility within the proper legal framework.

The court concluded the defence’s request concerned evidence from unrelated proceedings that has no relevance to the merits of the present case. Accordingly, the court upheld the Attorney General’s objection and declared the particular point on the defence’s witness list as inadmissible.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services available in Malta.