Court acquits man of 2007 aggravated vehicle theft after key testimony deemed unreliable

The Court of Magistrates has acquitted Ismael Habesh of charges dating back to 2007 over the theft of a Peugeot 405 in Floriana, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace delivered judgment in the long-running compilation on Tuesday.

Habesh had been accused of stealing a green Peugeot 405, from Triq il-Mall on 25 May 2007 and, in the weeks that followed, knowingly receiving or handling the same vehicle. He also faced a count of recidivism on the basis of earlier convictions.

The case, instituted in 2009, unfolded over more than a decade.

The prosecution closed its evidence in February 2011 after a number of sittings yielded nothing. The defence completed its evidence in July 2024, having in the interim requested a social inquiry report while maintaining the accused’s innocence.

In its assessment, the court found that the only evidence linking Habesh to the theft or to the subsequent possession of the car was the testimony of witness Jeffrey Cassar.

Cassar had told police that he and another man, John Fenech, bought the Peugeot from the accused for under Lm 100 and recovered it from Mosta. But Cassar’s account shifted during testimony: he initially denied any knowledge of the vehicle before later identifying Habesh as the seller.

Those claims were contradicted by Fenech, who in later testimony stated that he had never taken delivery of a vehicle from the accused and that the Peugeot had been brought to the garage by Cassar alone.

The court noted that Cassar’s contradictions, together with the divergence between the two men’s versions, rendered his testimony unreliable.

Magistrate Micallef Stafrace emphasised that criminal guilt must be established beyond reasonable doubt, and that the evidence must collectively sustain a clear and reasoned conclusion. The prosecution, she said, had offered no independent corroboration of Cassar’s claims; not even CCTV footage from the area where the car had been reported stolen.

Although police insisted Cassar and Fenech had been charged in connection with the same vehicle, the relevant documentation was not produced.

Given the lack of credible and corroborated evidence, the court held that the prosecution had not met the standard required for a conviction. It therefore found Habesh not guilty on all counts and ordered his discharge. In light of the acquittal, the court abstained from examining the remaining accusations of receiving stolen goods and recidivism.

A social enquiry report presented in 2024 stated that Habesh, now 54, had been undergoing rehabilitation, was nearing the end of an unrelated prison sentence, and had maintained steady employment in construction. The owner of the stolen car told the probation officer he no longer wished to pursue damages due to the passage of time.

Ismael Habesh had been acquitted in 2023 of the murder of Sion Grech, after a jury found him not guilty.