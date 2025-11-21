Loan shark victim denied bail after chaotic plea over electronics misappropriation

A court has refused bail to a 43-year-old woman from Żebbuġ who is facing a broad set of charges connected to a scheme to obtain electronic devices under false pretences from a Rabat establishment earlier this month.

The court ruled that the stage of the proceedings and the accused’s past breaches of court orders justified continued detention.

The woman, who was arraigned under arrest on Friday, is charged with aggravated fraud, gain by deceit, misappropriation, qualified theft and receiving stolen property.

The charges relate to events which took place on 19 November at an electronics shop. Police investigators testified that the accused had entered the shop claiming to be an employee of a non-governmental organisation and stating that she was authorised to purchase electronic devices on the NGO’s behalf.

The court was told that she requested fifteen items, including mobile phones and tablets, and provided an address for invoicing, indicating that payment would be settled at a later date. She then left the premises with the devices.

The shop owner later attempted to verify the information provided and, according to the prosecution, discovered discrepancies suggesting that the transaction had been made under false pretences. Upon realising this, he contacted the police, prompting the issue of an arrest warrant. Officers located the woman shortly afterwards, informed her of the warrant, and subsequently accompanied her back to the shop.

Police testified that a second individual was also identified in relation to the stolen devices. Officers visited this person’s residence, presented the warrant, and secured their cooperation in retrieving the items. Twelve devices were ultimately recovered, with investigators confirming that two tablets had already been sold. The recovered goods were matched to the invoice issued by the Rabat shop.

During the hearing, the prosecution indicated its intention to appoint a court expert to document and photograph the returned devices to ensure their evidentiary preservation. The request was made on the grounds that such documentation is necessary for the case file before the items can be returned to their lawful owner.

Defence counsel argued strongly for bail, emphasising that the woman had cooperated fully with police and that her assistance had enabled officers to recover almost all the devices. The defence submitted that she is a mother of two minors and is experiencing significant social and financial pressure. It was claimed that she is a victim of usury and had been acting under duress. Counsel also noted that she has consistently attended court proceedings in previous matters, has a stable residence, and remains easily contactable.

The defence highlighted that the accused works with an NGO and insisted that she had “returned everything that was due to the victim”, arguing that the risk of interference with evidence is minimal.

However, the attorney general’s office opposed bail, contending that the inquiry is at an early stage and that several civilian witnesses have yet to testify. Prosecutors argued that the accused’s record includes breaches of bail and breaches of court orders, rendering her an unreliable candidate for release at this stage. They insisted that the risk of tampering with evidence remains real, given that the alleged offences involved multiple individuals and ongoing investigative steps.

After hearing submissions, the court said that the concerns raised by the prosecution were well-founded. The magistrate noted that the proceedings had only just begun and that the testimony of civilian witnesses remained outstanding. In view of the accused’s previous breaches and the risk of interference with evidence, the court denied the request for bail.

Throughout the sitting, the accused appeared visibly distressed and broke down in tears at several points. Towards the end of the hearing, she attempted to declare her guilt in open court, but the magistrate did not accept the admission, remarking that she appeared to be in a state of panic and that any such declaration must be made calmly and voluntarily.

The case was adjourned for the continuation of evidence, including the hearing of civilian witnesses and the submission of expert documentation on the recovered devices. The accused remains in custody.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici presided over the sitting. Lawyer Martina Muscat prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General. Inspector Clayton Camilleri assisted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit appeared as parte civile, while the accused was represented by lawyer Noel Bianco.