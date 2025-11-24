menu

Woman hospitalised after being hit by motorcycle in Sliema

Woman, 45, seriously injured in Sliema traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
24 November 2025, 8:39am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 45-year-old woman from Sliema was seriously injured on Sunday at around 7 pm after being struck by a motorcycle in Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema.

According to initial police investigations, the woman was hit by a QJMotor MTX125 driven by a 45-year-old man from Bangladesh, who also resides in Sliema.

A medical team assisted the victim on site before she was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.