Woman hospitalised after being hit by motorcycle in Sliema

A 45-year-old woman from Sliema was seriously injured on Sunday at around 7 pm after being struck by a motorcycle in Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema.

According to initial police investigations, the woman was hit by a QJMotor MTX125 driven by a 45-year-old man from Bangladesh, who also resides in Sliema.

A medical team assisted the victim on site before she was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.