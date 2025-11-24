Man acquitted of hit-and-run charges after court finds conflicting identification evidence

The Court of Magistrates on Monday acquitted Denilson Gialanze of all charges related to a traffic incident in St Julian’s, after concluding contradictory eyewitness accounts failed to establish the driver’s identity beyond a reasonable doubt.

Gialanze had faced eight charges arising from a collision on 4 March 2024, at around 9:24pm in Triq Sant’Andrija.

The prosecution alleged he had driven a car in a negligent and dangerous manner, without a valid licence, and without third-party insurance. He was also accused of failing to stop, failing to provide particulars after the incident, and causing damage to the vehicle driven by Keith Abela.

The police further alleged that he had not provided information required by law when asked to identify the user of the car.

The court heard that Abela and his wife, Evadalina Galent, had been travelling through the small roundabout near Pender Gardens when their car was struck side-to-side by another car on their right. Abela told the court the other driver initially stopped before driving off towards Regional Road.

The couple followed the vehicle and contacted the police. Galent took a photograph of the car and its number plate, which was passed on to officers.

Abela identified Gialanze in court as the driver and claimed he had pulled up alongside the Mazda “under the tunnel” during the brief chase, at which point the driver had rolled down his window. He also said there had been a young woman in the passenger seat.

Under cross-examination, he conceded that he had not seen the driver at the moment of impact.

Galent, however, gave a materially different account when asked to identify the driver. She stated that the person she recognised was “maybe that person over there similar”, indicating an individual who was not the accused. The court noted this inconsistency as a central issue in its assessment of the evidence.

Affidavits from police officers and CCTV footage were also exhibited.

Insurance representative George Stagno Navarra testified that the vehicle was insured in Gialanze’s name at the relevant time.

In its judgment, the court held that the contradiction between the two key eyewitnesses created substantial doubt as to whether Gialanze had in fact been driving the Mazda during the incident.

Magistrate Micallef Stafrace observed that where identification was contested, the level of certainty required in criminal proceedings had not been reached.

Given this lack of conclusive proof, the court declared Gialanze not guilty of all charges and acquitted him of criminal liability.

The prosecution had also sought disqualification from all driving licences and the deduction of penalty points, but these requests fell away following the acquittal.