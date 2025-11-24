Man cleared of charges after runaway horse damages car in Żejtun

The Magistrates’ Court acquitted Clyde Piscopo Garzia of all charges linked to a runaway horse that struck a vehicle in Żejtun last July, after finding the prosecution did not prove he had been driving the animal at the time of the incident.

Piscopo Garzia, 29, faced six accusations relating to the use of a horse or horse-drawn vehicle without the necessary licences, high-visibility equipment or third-party insurance.

He was also charged with allowing the animal to be used on the road without authorisation and with causing damage to the detriment of Anthony Demicoli through negligence.

The police further asked the court to disqualify him from holding driving licences and to apply penalty-point deductions if he were found guilty.

The case concerned an incident on 30 June 2024 at around 9:15am, when a horse pulling a small cart collided with a Mazda Demio stopped at traffic lights on Triq tal-Barrani.

The driver, Nevise Demicoli, testified that she saw the horse approaching in her mirror before it hit the rear and side of the vehicle, which is registered to her father. She confirmed that the horse continued running along the road and that the insurer later covered the damage.

Another witness, Jonathan Spiteri, told the court he saw the horse running alone in the same road and managed to catch it. He said he did not see anyone riding the horse or driving the cart.

After making enquiries, he learned that the horse belonged to Piscopo Garzia. He added that the accused’s father arrived shortly afterwards and that the accused had been taken to hospital.

A representative from Gasan Mamo Insurance confirmed that the insurer paid for the repairs under a comprehensive policy. He also testified that Piscopo Garzia later attended their offices and settled the costs.

Magistrate Micallef Stafrace held that the prosecution failed to establish Piscopo Garzia’s identity as the person riding or driving the horse, and that no CCTV or other visual evidence was produced to satisfy the principle of best evidence.

The court further ruled that a version of events submitted to the police by the accused’s lawyer could not be treated as the accused’s own statement, as no explicit authorisation had been given.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appared as defence counsel.